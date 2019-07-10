This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Earth Sciences 10 July 2019
    1 minute read 
    Tall (and diverse) timber

    Study finds thousands of genetic differences in a single tree.

    All in a summer’s work. Giant Sitka spruce trees on Vancouver Island.

    TJ Watt

    Researchers from Canada’s University of British Columbia spent last northern summer scaling these giant Sitka spruce trees (Picea sitchensis) in Vancouver Island's Carmanah Valley, collecting bark and needles.

    They are old (220 to 500 years) as well as big (76 metres tall on average). The trees that is, not the researchers.

    What they (the researchers) found, is that a single old-growth tree can have up to 100,000 genetic differences in DNA sequence between the base and the tip of the crown.

    Each difference, says study leader Sally Aitken, represents a somatic mutation, or a mutation that occurs during the natural course of growth rather than during reproduction.

    "This is the first evidence of the tremendous genetic variation that can accumulate in some of our tallest trees,” she says.

    “Scientists have known for decades about somatic mutations, but very little about how frequently they occur and whether they contribute significantly to genetic variation. Now, thanks to advances in genomic sequencing, we know some of the answers."

    Studying somatic mutation rates can shed light on how trees, which can't evolve as rapidly as other organisms like animals due to their long lifespans, nonetheless survive and thrive, Aitken says.

    The findings are published in the journal Evolution Letters.

    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
