This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • News Earth Sciences 08 July 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Research quantifies plastic risk to sharks and rays

    Discarded fishing gear is the major culprit. Nick Carne reports.

    An adult shortfin mako shark (Isurus oxyrinchus) caught in a fishing rope covered with barnacles in the Pacific Ocean.

    Daniel Cartamil

    Sharks and rays are becoming entangled in plastic waste in oceans across the world to a worrying extent – and social media helps us know that.

    Researchers from the University of Exeter, UK, scoured Twitter, as well as existing published studies, and found reports of more than a thousand individual entanglements. They suspect the actual number is far higher.

    Most involved lost or discarded fishing gear.

    While such entanglements don’t pose a major threat to the future of sharks and rays, the researchers say, they do flag serious animal welfare issues.

    "One example in the study is a shortfin mako shark with fishing rope wrapped tightly around it," says co-author Kristian Parton.

    "The shark had clearly continued growing after becoming entangled, so the rope – which was covered in barnacles – had dug into its skin and damaged its spine.”

    Colleague Brendan Godley says the issue of entanglement has perhaps gone under the radar due to a focus on direct over-fishing and “bycatch” – sharks and rays being accidentally caught with other species.

    The review of academic papers found 557 reports of entanglements, spanning 34 species in the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian oceans. Almost 60% were either lesser spotted dogfish, spotted ratfish or spiny dogfish.

    On Twitter, the researchers found 74 entanglement reports involving 559 individual sharks and rays from 26 species, including whale sharks, great whites, tiger sharks and basking sharks.

    Both sources suggested "ghost" fishing gear (nets, lines and other equipment lost or abandoned) were by far the most common entangling objects. Other items included strapping bands used in packaging, polythene bags and rubber tyres.

    Body shape appears to be a factor, the researchers say. In general, sharks are at greater risk than rays, and species with unusual features, such as manta rays and basking sharks, also are more likely to become entangled.

    The findings are published in the journal Endangered Species Research.

    The UK-based Shark Trust has created an online report form to gather reports of entanglements from anywhere in the world.

    Explore #sharks #plastics
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Nick carne avatar 1533012893.jpg?ixlib=rails 2.1
    Nick Carne is editor of Cosmos digital and editorial manager for The Royal Institution of Australia.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C83 cover 600
    1. https://oceana.org/marine-life/sharks-rays/shortfin-mako-shark
    2. https://www.uk-fish.info/pages/lsd.html
    3. https://oceana.org/marine-life/ocean-fishes/spotted-ratfish
    4. https://oceana.org/marine-life/sharks-rays/spiny-dogfish
    5. https://www.int-res.com/prepress/n00964.html
    6. https://recording.sharktrust.org/entanglement/record
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles