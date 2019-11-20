This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Earth Sciences 20 November 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Not such a pretty picture

    The plastics problem for marine life off Indonesia.

    A manta ray in an all-too-common environment. 

    Elitza Germanov, Marine Megafauna Foundation

    Reef manta rays could ingest as many as 63 pieces of plastic per hour while feeding in the waters off Indonesia’s Nusa Penida and Komodo National Park, marine biologists say.

    For whale sharks, which seasonally aggregate in East Java, it could be up to 137 pieces per hour.

    That’s the rather depressing finding of a collaborative effort to estimate the extent of the plastic problem by a team from the Marine Megafauna Foundation, Australia’s Murdoch University and Udayana University, Indonesia.

    Their report is published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science.

    As manta rays and whale sharks spend a lot of time feeding in inshore surface waters where trash commonly aggregates, the researchers used a plankton net to trawl for plastics in the top 50 centimetres of the water column.

    Thin and bendable films from single-use bags and wrappers, as well as hard fragments, accounted for more than half of total. Around 80% were microplastics of less than five millimetres.

    Manta ray faeces and vomit also tested positive for plastics, the researchers say, which means that plastics are easily ingested when filter-feeding and likely expose the animals to toxic chemicals and pollutants found in plastics while in their digestive system.

    The study also found that plastic abundance was up to 44 times higher during the rainy season, with the largest seasonal effect observed off Nusa Penida, in Bali.

    Explore #plastic #pollution
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C84 cover 600
    1. https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fmars.2019.00679/full
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles