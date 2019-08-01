This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Earth Sciences 01 August 2019
    1 minute read 
    Keeping an eye on the Amazon

    Mapping project highlights forest-loss rates.

    A map of tropical forest losses and gains in the Brazilian Amazon.

    University of Oklahoma

    This image captures a “good news / bad news” situation in the Brazilian Amazon.

    A study led by the University of Oklahoma, US, has found that total forest area is around 15% higher than estimates by the official Brazilian forest dataset (PRODES), but annual forest-loss rates were twice as high as predicted from 2001 to 2016.

    There was a renewed increase of tropical forest area loss after 2013, driven in part by land use change and strong El Nino in 2015/2016, according to the paper published in the journal Nature Sustainability.

    Researchers from the US, Brazil and China used optical and microwave images acquired by satellite-based sensors and advanced algorithms to improve annual maps of tropical forests in the Brazilian Amazon during 2000-2017.

    "Monitoring, verification and reporting of tropical forest dynamics in the Brazilian Amazon have been a critical but challenging task for the research community and society-at-large,” says Oklahoma’s Xiangming Xiao.

    “Available maps of tropical forest cover in the region have large uncertainty.”

    Explore #Amazon #rainforest
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    1. http://data.globalforestwatch.org/datasets/prodes-deforestation
    2. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41893-019-0336-9
