This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Earth Sciences 01 October 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    I’ll see you at the Amazon

    The place where rivers meet. 

    A view of the two rivers meeting from above. 

    ESA

    This image shows where the Rio Negro and the Solimões River join up to form the Amazon River.

    The Rio Negro is the Amazon’s largest tributary, flowing for 2300 kilometres from Colombia. It is also the world's largest black-water river, getting its color from decayed leaf and plant matter.

    The Solimões River, in stark contrast, gets its lighter colouring from rich sediments including sand, mud and silt. It flows for about 1600 kilometres before meeting the Amazon at this juncture.

    Because of different temperatures, speed and water density, the two rivers flow side by side for a few kilometres before blending together.

    On the north bank of the Rio Negro is the Amazon basin’s largest city, Manaus, with the Adolfo Ducke Forest Reserve to its northeast. Named after the botanist Adolfo Ducke, the forest is a protected area for biodiversity research.

    The aerial image was captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2, a two-satellite mission. The satellites both have high-resolution cameras that image the Earth and can help track changes in land cover and inland waters.

    Explore #Amazon #rivers
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C84 cover 600
    Recommended for you
    Book: The Amazons

    Modern bioarchaeology sheds light on the warrior women of ancient times.

    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles