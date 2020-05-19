We may be seeing more of this

This is a visible light image from the GOES (Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite) of Hurricane Irma, which caused massive destruction in and around Florida in September 2017.

It’s not a sight we want to see – but it’s likely to become more common.



In almost every part of the world where tropical cyclones (hurricanes and typhoons) form, their maximum sustained winds are getting stronger, according to a study of nearly 40 years of satellite images by scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and University of Wisconsin-Madison (UWM).



Theory and models suggest that tropical cyclone (TC) intensity tends to increase with global mean surface temperatures, but this is difficult to detect in observations, and while previous analysis has exhibited increasing trends, these were not statistically significant.



To attempt to overcome this, James Kossin (NOAA and UWM) and colleagues extended an existing record of satellite imagery from 1982-2009 to cover 1979-2017.



They found that the probability of a hurricane having wind speeds of at least 100 knots (185km/h) increased by approximately 15% between the early and latter halves of the 39-year record. This finding corresponded to a statistically significant rate of increase of approximately 8% per decade.



A time series of the proportion of all hurricanes exceeding 100 knots exhibited a similar increasing trend of approximately 6% per decade.



The findings are published in the journal PNAS.