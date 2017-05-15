  • Latest
    15 May 2017
    1 minute read 
    Watching glaciers from above

    NASA’s Operation IceBridge monitors the Arctic ice from the sky.

    NASA’s P-3 aircraft passes over an iceberg off Greenland while monitoring the Arctic ice.
    NASA/Joe MacGregor

    This photo shows the shadow of NASA’s P-3 aircraft passing over an iceberg off Greenland performing observations as part of Operation IceBridge.

    Operation IceBridge aims to monitor changing land and sea ice at the north and south poles and fill the gaps between the data recorded by the ICESat ice-monitoring satellite mission, which ended in 2009, and its successor ICESat-2, which will launch in 2018.

    Read more at NASA.

