Watching glaciers from above
NASA’s Operation IceBridge monitors the Arctic ice from the sky.
This photo shows the shadow of NASA’s P-3 aircraft passing over an iceberg off Greenland performing observations as part of Operation IceBridge.
Operation IceBridge aims to monitor changing land and sea ice at the north and south poles and fill the gaps between the data recorded by the ICESat ice-monitoring satellite mission, which ended in 2009, and its successor ICESat-2, which will launch in 2018.
