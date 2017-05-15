Watching glaciers from above

NASA’s P-3 aircraft passes over an iceberg off Greenland while monitoring the Arctic ice. NASA/Joe MacGregor

This photo shows the shadow of NASA’s P-3 aircraft passing over an iceberg off Greenland performing observations as part of Operation IceBridge.

Operation IceBridge aims to monitor changing land and sea ice at the north and south poles and fill the gaps between the data recorded by the ICESat ice-monitoring satellite mission, which ended in 2009, and its successor ICESat-2, which will launch in 2018.

