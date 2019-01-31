The life of Riley

MODIS, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite, captured this image of Tropical Cyclone Riley sitting in the Southern Indian Ocean this week.



The easterly wind shear is clearly evident as the bulk of the clouds and storms are west of the cyclone’s centre.

At the time Riley was about 475 nautical miles (800 kilometres) west-northwest of Learmonth, on the west coast of Western Australia. Maximum sustained winds were near 35 knots (40 kilometres an hour).