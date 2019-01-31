This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Climate 31 January 2019
    1 minute read 
    The life of Riley

    NASA spies cyclone lurking in the Indian Ocean.

    NASA/NRL

    MODIS, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite, captured this image of Tropical Cyclone Riley sitting in the Southern Indian Ocean this week.

    The easterly wind shear is clearly evident as the bulk of the clouds and storms are west of the cyclone’s centre.

    At the time Riley was about 475 nautical miles (800 kilometres) west-northwest of Learmonth, on the west coast of Western Australia. Maximum sustained winds were near 35 knots (40 kilometres an hour).

    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
