    The California fires from above

    Sparked by extreme heat, the Carr and Ferguson fires generate weather of their own.

    A view of the California fires from the International Space Station.
    Alexander Gerst / ESA / NASA

    This image of the Carr and Ferguson fires in California was taken by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst from his vantage point aboard the International Space Station on 3 August 2018.

    Gerst, a geophysicist and volcanologist, posted the picture to Twitter, writing: “California burning. These fires are frightening to watch, even from space. Here’s a shout-out from space to all firefighters on this planet, my former colleagues. Stay safe my friends!”

    As well as the smoke, a towering cloud known as a pyrocumulus or flammagenitus can be seen rising from the fire.

