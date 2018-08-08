The California fires from above
Sparked by extreme heat, the Carr and Ferguson fires generate weather of their own.
This image of the Carr and Ferguson fires in California was taken by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst from his vantage point aboard the International Space Station on 3 August 2018.
Gerst, a geophysicist and volcanologist, posted the picture to Twitter, writing: “California burning. These fires are frightening to watch, even from space. Here’s a shout-out from space to all firefighters on this planet, my former colleagues. Stay safe my friends!”
As well as the smoke, a towering cloud known as a pyrocumulus or flammagenitus can be seen rising from the fire.
- https://twitter.com/Astro_Alex/status/1025291542674788352