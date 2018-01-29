Step up to Drawdown

Author Paul Hawken, who will be a guest at the ANU event. Beck Starr / Contributor / Getty Images

The Australian National University (ANU), based in Canberra, in conjunction with Bank Australia, invites you to attend a free public lecture on February 20, at its main campus in Acton, about a project called Drawdown — touted as the most thorough plan ever proposed to reverse global warming.

The lecture will be delivered by Paul Hawken, the founder of Project Drawdown, a non-profit, independent organisation with a global reach, and the editor of the New York Times bestseller by the same name.

Hawken’s repertoire spans author and ecologically conscious businessman. He has spent years advising businesses and governments on environmental policy. He will be joined by a panel of public policy and science experts from ANU.

Drawdown itself is a unique consortium, which includes scientists, students, policy makers and business leaders, all of whom are working together to find and enact sustainable and impactful solutions to climate change.

The lecture will discuss the issues presented in Hawken’s book, and relate these to the social, economic and environmental effects that Australia is facing due to climate change.

There will be opportunity for audience participation by way of a Q&A, with drinks and refreshments to follow. To register for this event, click here.