Satellite view of storms lashing western states



Check out this animation of visible and infrared imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES-West satellite as it shows a stream of moisture-laden storms affecting the US west coast between 6 and 9 January, as a low-pressure area centre churned off of Canada's west coast.



On Monday this week, another area of low pressure moved over Oregon, where the National Weather Service forecasted heavy snows.

The Eastern Douglas County Foothills, south central and southern Oregon Cascades, and Siskiyou Mountains were all under a Winter Storm Warning that calls for "six to 10 inches possible above 3,000 feet and 1 to 2 feet possible above 5,000 feet".

