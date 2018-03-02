  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Account
    Gift
    Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Image of the Day Climate 02 March 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Low Antarctic sun

    Sea ice around Antarctica is dwindling to near-record lows.

    A low sun hangs over icy Antarctic waters.
    A low sun hangs over icy Antarctic waters.
    Zach Alderman / Australian Antarctic Division

    The sun hangs low in the sky over the water in this photo taken off the coast of Antarctica.

    The Antarctic sea ice shrunk to its second lowest extent on record over the 2017/18 summer, with the latest satellite data showing a total of only 2.15 million km2 surrounding the icy continent. The lowest point was reached on February 18 and the amount of ice has once again begun to climb, according to Rob Massom from the Australian Antarctic Division.

    This is slightly more than the previous year’s record low of 2.07 million km2, which was approximately 27 per cent below the average annual minimum since 1979.

    Explore #Antarctica #ice #sea ice
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Recommended for you
    Here comes the sun

    When you see 16 sunrises each Earth day, you'd think they'd lose their sheen.

    The Sun flares up

    An active region on the Sun has fired off several sizeable solar flares in recent days.

    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles