  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Account
    Gift
    Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Image of the Day Climate 23 March 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Into the abyss

    Fractures and draining lakes are weakening the Greenland Ice Sheet.

    A scientist descends into a deep fracture in the Greenland Ice Sheet produced by a drained lake.
    A scientist descends into a deep fracture in the Greenland Ice Sheet produced by a drained lake.
    Samuel Morse.

    Each summer, lakes of meltwater form on the surface of the Greenland ice sheet, eventually draining away through fractures in the ice. Until recently, glaciologists believed such melting would have only a superficial effect on the health of the ice sheet as a whole.

    New research, however, has found that the warm water carried down through the fractures can cause a cascading effect, leading to near-simultaneous draining of large networks of such lakes reaching far inland. When the meltwater reaches the base of the ice sheet, it can also melt and weaken the structure of the ice there.

    In the image above, a scientist is abseiling into one such fracture to investigate more closely.


    Explore #Greenland ice sheet #glacier melt #climate change
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles