This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Climate 26 March 2020
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    How’s the heat in Phoenix?

    New model helps explain seasonal variations in the world’s cities.

    A satellite measurement of urban temperatures across greater Phoenix, Arizona.

    NASA, 2000

    British, Swiss and US scientists have devised a new model that explains how the undesirable effects of urban heat islands vary across seasons.

    Unlike existing models, which require lots of information and are computationally demanding, this “coarse-grained” approach provides general insights into how changes in rainfall, solar radiation and vegetation conditions affect the intensity and timing of surface urban heat islands at a city-wide scale.

    "With just two equations our model can describe all these complex interactions," says Gabriele Manoli from University College London, lead author of a paper in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

    And it provides new evidence, Manoli says, that seasonal variations in the intensity of urban-rural surface temperature differences – which until now have been observed but not clearly explained – are controlled by time lags between solar radiation, temperatures and rainfall.

    If solar radiation occurs in conjunction with water availability, summer conditions cause strong surface urban heat island intensities due to high rates of evaporative cooling in surrounding rural areas. This is typically what we see in cities like Paris or London, which have relatively wet summers.

    But in cities where rainfall is scarce during summer, such as Phoenix or Madrid, the opposite can occur. With less rainfall and vegetation to spur cooling, rural areas heat up and the city experiences an "oasis effect" in which, though it may still be blisteringly hot, it's nonetheless one or two degrees cooler than the surrounding countryside.

    These seasonal patterns of warming and cooling have significant implications for heat mitigation strategies.

    Explore #heat islands #temperatures
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Cosmos editorial team.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C86 front cover ovato
    1. https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2020/03/16/1917554117
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles