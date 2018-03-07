ANU hosts climate change economics forum

Australian National University’s Climate Change Institute, based in the capital Canberra, is hosting a free event called Climate and Growth: An OECD perspective on the future we need, on March 19, at 6pm AEDT.

The event will be held at The Auditorium, on the university campus. It is meant to provide possible answers and provoke discussion around the central question that has long plagued the discourse surrounding climate change: can economic progress and decisive action to end or at least alleviate the effects of climate change occur simultaneously?

The strategy, dubbed Investing in Climate, Investing in Growth, penned by thought-leaders at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), suggests that countries can steer their economies towards success whilst reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing investment in renewables and enacting sustainable and efficient climate change policies.

Anthony Cox will speak at the event and discuss what governments around the world can do to bring about such progress. Cox is the acting director of the OECD Environment Directorate. He has a background in economics from the ANU, and a vast deal of experience in developing policies on water, economic reform and investment in green energy.

After his address, he will be joined in a panel discussion and Q&A session by Frank Jotzo, director of the university’s Centre for Climate Economics and Policy. He has a background in environmental economy and expertise ranging from advising the World Bank, being lead author on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, and researching financial strategies to forward China’s energy policy.

To find out more about this thought-provoking event, and register, click here.