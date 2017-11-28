Adapting to Change

The National Climate Change Adaptation Research Facility (NCCARF) is joining forces with Engineers Australia to bring you the premier climate science forum of Australia for 2018. This gathering will see experts congregate at the Crown Conference Centre in Melbourne to discuss innovative and practical ways in which we can adapt current policies and practices to tackle one of the biggest problems facing our species today.

The NCCARF, based at Griffith University in Queensland, works with government, NGOs and the private sector to deliver sustainable and resilient solutions to problems such as rising seas levels. So, you can be guaranteed a great line-up at this conference, including keynote addresses by leaders from our very own Australian National University, and the universities of Oxford and Arizona. There will also be networking opportunities for early career professionals and workshops to widen your horizons.

So if you are a professional in this field, and you want to present a full paper, make sure your abstract is in by December 11. If you wish to only submit an abstract, have that in by the February 2. Or if you are just a caring earthling and wish to attend, registrations are now open on the conference website.