Video: How to make your cocoa divine

Every night around the world, especially in the colder bits of it, millions of people relax with a nice mug of hot cocoa.

The problem, though, is not everyone can afford to buy high-end powdered beverages. Many, therefore, have to make do with budget brands that, all too often, produce a drink that is watery, lumpy, and just plain yuck.

Thankfully, however, it doesn’t have to be this way. The good folk at the American Chemical Society – who, like most scientists, like a nice hot drink and don’t have much money – have worked out a number of kitchen hacks to render even the most miserable cut-price cocoa rich and delicious.