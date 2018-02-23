  • Latest
    Explainer Chemistry 23 February 2018
    1 minute read 
    Video: How to make your cocoa divine

    Video: How to make your cocoa divine

    Some hot tips to make your hot drink better.


    Every night around the world, especially in the colder bits of it, millions of people relax with a nice mug of hot cocoa.

    The problem, though, is not everyone can afford to buy high-end powdered beverages. Many, therefore, have to make do with budget brands that, all too often, produce a drink that is watery, lumpy, and just plain yuck.

    Thankfully, however, it doesn’t have to be this way. The good folk at the American Chemical Society – who, like most scientists, like a nice hot drink and don’t have much money – have worked out a number of kitchen hacks to render even the most miserable cut-price cocoa rich and delicious.

