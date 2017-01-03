  • Latest
    Top 10 chemistry stories you loved in 2016

    Chemistry isn't just test tubes and bunsen burners – check out the favourite stories from 2016.

    FERRANTRAITE / GETTY IMAGES

    Why you shouldn’t store tomatoes in the fridge

    Are your tomatoes bland? Take them out of the fridge. A study has shown storing tomatoes in cool air reduces their flavour. The cold case was solved by scientists from the US and China, who found that while the sugar and acidity of the tomatoes don’t change, the genes that control flavour do. Read more


    Wicki58 / Getty images

    What happens when you go under general anaesthetic?

    “Going under” before surgery is something for which we can thank modern medicine. Before anaesthesia entered theatres around the mid 19th century, surgeons would use alcohol, narcotics and the occasional knock to the head to take away some of the pain during surgery. Read more


    BSIP / UIG / GETTY IMAGES

    Epic crash vaporised baby Earth – and so the moon was born

    Around 4.5 billion years ago, an object slammed into Earth vaporising most of the planet into a scorching cloud from which the moon was born. Geochemists examined minuscule amounts of potassium in moon and Earth rocks and found minute differences – possible only if their raw materials were thoroughly mixed in a superheated fog before they coalesced. Read more


    Stanislaw Pytel / Getty Images

    Why it’s not OK to pee in the pool

    Peeing in the pool can be tempting, especially if the air is chilly and the toilet a bit of a trek away. But before you submerge, let loose and avoid eye contact with other swimmers, it’s important to realise that peeing in the pool isn’t harmless. Read more


    Indra Widi / EyeEm / Getty images

    Vast new reserves of helium discovered

    Vast helium reserves have been discovered in Tanzania that scientists say will rescue the world from a critical shortage of the rare gas. A Norway-based exploration company, working with Oxford and Durham universities, discovered as much as 54 billion cubic feet (1.53 billion cubic metres) of the gas in the Rift Valley – enough to fill 600,000 Olympic-size swimming pools. Read more


    NATHAN GRIFFITH / GETTY IMAGES

    Scientists unveil structure of human cannabinoid receptor

    Humans have been smoking marijuana for thousands of years, but scientists haven't yet nutted out the molecular nitty-gritty of its effects. Thanks to biologists from the US and China, who determined the clearest picture yet of the human cannabinoid receptor CB1, we're a step closer to unravelling the effects of natural and synthetic psychoactive compounds. Read more


    mammamaart / getty images

    How to rejuvenate stale bread and crunchless crisps

    It can be irritating when bread goes stale and chips lose their crunch if you leave them out too long. But instead of throwing them away, you can revive them to their former freshness in a matter of minutes. Read more


    Nicholas Eveleigh / Getty Images

    Frankfurter fraud: what animals are in your hot dog?

    Hot dogs labelled "beef" sold at a Malaysian market contained buffalo, according to a test that can detect tiny amounts of different species' DNA. The technique, developed by researchers in Malaysia, could be used to determine animal content in other meat products. Read more


    HadelProductions / Getty images

    The science of steroids – and how cheaters are caught

    Steroids have legitimate medical uses, such as treating growth disorders and cancer, but many people associate them with drug cheats in sport. A type of steroid, called anabolic-androgenic steroids, encourages the body to make more and strengthen muscle. But there are also loads of bad side-effects such as kidney and liver problems and the old "roid rage". Read more


    sanjeri / getty images

    What long-distance running does to your body

    Energy, oxygen and water are all needed to keep slogging through a marathon. But did you know fatigue is caused by your cells struggling to keep up waste disposal? Lactic acid – which builds up when your cells inefficiently break down glucose – doesn’t directly make your muscles sore. But it does increase acidity inside cells and they don’t work as well. Read more

