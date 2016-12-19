  • Latest
    • Image of the Day Chemistry 19 December 2016
    1 minute read 
    Sowing seeds of destruction

    Common insecticides are riskier than thought to predatory insects.

    Ian Grettenberger, University of California, Davis

    Coatings of pesticides called neonicotinoids on corn and soybean seeds reduce populations of predatory insects, such as this tiger beetle (Cicindela sexguttata), as much as broadcast applications of commonly used pyrethroid insecticides.

    Margaret Douglas and John Tooker from Pennsylvania State University published these findings in the journal PeerJ.

    Explore #pesticides #Image of the Day #Neonicotinoids
