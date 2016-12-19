Sowing seeds of destruction
Common insecticides are riskier than thought to predatory insects.
Coatings of pesticides called neonicotinoids on corn and soybean seeds reduce populations of predatory insects, such as this tiger beetle (Cicindela sexguttata), as much as broadcast applications of commonly used pyrethroid insecticides.
Margaret Douglas and John Tooker from Pennsylvania State University published these findings in the journal PeerJ.
