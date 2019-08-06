This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Chemistry 06 August 2019
    1 minute read 
    Inspired by nature

    Artificial catalysts mimic living enzymes.

    An enzyme-like catalyst made of soft polymers (purple) and a hard palladium core (pink). When heated, the palladium chemically converts molecules of oxygen and carbon monoxide (yellow and orange) into carbon dioxide (CO2). The reaction stops when the polymers are saturated with carbon dioxide, a strategy used by living enzymes. 

    Gregory Stewart / SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

    US researchers say they have developed a synthetic catalyst that produces chemicals much the way enzymes do in living organ.

    In a paper published in the journal Nature Catalysis, the team from Stanford University and SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory says its discovery could lead to industrial catalysts capable of producing methanol using less energy and at a lower cost.

    Methanol has a variety of applications, and there is a growing demand for its use as a fuel with lower emissions than conventional gasoline.

    "We took our inspiration from nature," says Stanford’s Matteo Cargnello. "We wanted to mimic the function of natural enzymes in the laboratory using artificial catalysts to make useful compounds."

    The researchers designed a catalyst made of nanocrystals of palladium, a precious metal, embedded in layers of porous polymers tailored with special catalytic properties. And it worked well.

    "The exciting part is that we can apply these materials to lots of systems, helping us better understand the details of the catalytic process and taking us one step closer to artificial enzymes," says Cargnello.

    Explore #catalyst #enzyme
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    1. http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/s41929-019-0322-7
