Wildlife lecture promises insight and entertainment

Hear celebrated animal expert and researcher Anne Goldizen speak at Australia’s University of Queensland, delivering the ninth Annual Steve Irwin Memorial Lecture, on the September 13.

The free event will take place at the university’s St Lucia campus in the city of Brisbane.

Goldizen is an ecologist, resident at the university. She is an expert in vertebrate mating systems and conservation biology.

She will regale the audience with anecdotes from her various stints researching elusive and endangered animals. She has tracked and observed Namibian giraffes, African impalas, Australian eastern grey kangaroos, and many more.

Particularly fascinating is the time she has spent in South America studying the behaviour of Tamarin monkeys, a species endemic to Brazilian rainforests. She observed that the females have offspring fathered by multiple males, who perform the bulk of the rearing. According to Goldizen, this behaviour is also seen in Australian animals, such as the Tasmanian hen.

Come along to this event to hear more fascinating insights. Bookings are essential.