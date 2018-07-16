Wild, free and funny
Animals are magnificent, noble, fascinating, beautiful … and sometimes gloriously daft.
Drawing attention to the importance of conservation doesn’t always have to be a serious business. Sometimes a laugh is as good as a lesson, and this is the case with the annual visual feast known as the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.
The brainchild of photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, the awards attract a fine field of wonderful shots – taken by professional and amateur photographers – that simultaneously highlight the majesty of the natural world and prompt a fanfare of snorts and giggles.
Here we present some of the contenders for the 2018 honours. For more details – and fun – head to www.comedywildlifephoto.com
This article appeared in Cosmos 79 - Winter 2018 under the headline "Wild, free and funny"
