    • Gallery Biology 16 July 2018
    1 minute read 
    Wild, free and funny

    Animals are magnificent, noble, fascinating, beautiful … and sometimes gloriously daft. 

    Various

    Drawing attention to the importance of conservation doesn’t always have to be a serious business. Sometimes a laugh is as good as a lesson, and this is the case with the annual visual feast known as the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

    The brainchild of photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, the awards attract a fine field of wonderful shots – taken by professional and amateur photographers – that simultaneously highlight the majesty of the natural world and prompt a fanfare of snorts and giggles.

    Here we present some of the contenders for the 2018 honours. For more details – and fun – head to www.comedywildlifephoto.com

    Dancing Deer | Red deer (Cervus elaphus) | Richmond Park, London, UK
    Bartek Olszewski
    Strong Ant | Ant (Formicidae) | Batam, Indonesia
    Muhammad Faishol Husni

    I’ve got feather ... | Grey squirrel (Sciurus carolinensis) | Arundel, UK
    Maria Kula

    The Stupid Member | Zebra (Equus Quagga) | Tanzania, East Africa
    Mohammad Khorshed

    So There! | Female Moose (Alces alces) | Wyoming, USA
    Barney Koszalka

    Full Mouth | Richardson’s ground squirrel (Urocitellus richardsonii) | Alberta, Canada
    Nick Parayko

    Peek-a-boo! | Burrowing owl (Athene cunicularia) | Salton Sea, California, USA
    Shane Keena

    Dances with bears | Polar bear (Ursus maritimus) | Churchill, Canada
    Luca Venturi

    This article appeared in Cosmos 79 - Winter 2018 under the headline "Wild, free and funny"

    Explore #animals #animal behaviour #photography #Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2018
    1. http://www.comedywildlifephoto.com
