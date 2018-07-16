Drawing attention to the importance of conservation doesn’t always have to be a serious business. Sometimes a laugh is as good as a lesson, and this is the case with the annual visual feast known as the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

The brainchild of photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, the awards attract a fine field of wonderful shots – taken by professional and amateur photographers – that simultaneously highlight the majesty of the natural world and prompt a fanfare of snorts and giggles.

Here we present some of the contenders for the 2018 honours. For more details – and fun – head to www.comedywildlifephoto.com

Dancing Deer | Red deer (Cervus elaphus) | Richmond Park, London, UK Bartek Olszewski

Strong Ant | Ant (Formicidae) | Batam, Indonesia Muhammad Faishol Husni

I’ve got feather ... | Grey squirrel (Sciurus carolinensis) | Arundel, UK Maria Kula

The Stupid Member | Zebra (Equus quagga) | Tanzania, East Africa Mohammad Khorshed

So There! | Female Moose (Alces alces) | Wyoming, USA Barney Koszalka

Full Mouth | Richardson’s ground squirrel (Urocitellus richardsonii) | Alberta, Canada Nick Parayko

Peek-a-boo! | Burrowing owl (Athene cunicularia) | Salton Sea, California, USA Shane Keena

Dances with bears | Polar bear (Ursus maritimus) | Churchill, Canada Luca Venturi

This article appeared in Cosmos 79 - Winter 2018 under the headline "Wild, free and funny"