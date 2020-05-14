When fungus takes on wood

Here lies wood, decomposing for science.

An international research team used it to better understand the factors accounting for different decomposition rates among fungi, which could be important in predicting early and mid-stage wood decay.



"Fungi differ massively in how quickly they decompose wood, releasing carbon back into the ecosystem,” says Nicky Lustenhouwer from the University of California, Santa Cruz, lead author of a paper in the journal PNAS.



“Our study identifies different fungal traits that explain this variation, which has great potential to improve predictions of the carbon cycle in forests."



They found that decomposing ability varies along a spectrum from slow-growing, stress-tolerant fungi that are poor decomposers, to fast-growing, highly competitive fungi that have fast decomposition rates.



Slow growing, stress-tolerant fungi with poor intrinsic wood-decaying abilities are more likely to exist in drier forests with high precipitation seasonality. In contrast, fast-growing, highly competitive fungi tend to be found in more favourable environments and decompose wood more quickly, regardless of the local microclimate.



"We show that the same processes that determine where a fungus lives – that is, its ability to displace other fungi versus survive in stressful environments – closely aligns with its decomposition ability,” says co-author Daniel Maynard, from ETH Zurich.



“This connection allows us to translate an ecological mechanism into broad-scale patterns in microbial decomposition rates, helping to address a key uncertainty in earth system models."