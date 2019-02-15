This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    Image of the Day Biology 15 February 2019
    1 minute read 
    What goes on inside a chimp’s head?

    Researchers create ape neurons from skin stem cells.

    Chimpanzee brain cells, created without having to access a chimpanzee brain.

    Salk Institute/Carol Marchetto/Ana P.D. Mendes

    This is an image of microscopic forebrain neural progenitor cells from a chimpanzee.

    Researchers at the Salk Institute in La Jolla, California, US, took skin cells from an ape and then induced them to turn into multiple types of other cells, including neurons, by subjecting them to a range of chemical and viral treatments.

    The progenitor cells are being used by a team headed by Rusty Gage as part of a project to study the differences in gene expression governing brain development in humans and their close relatives.

    Details of the procedure are published in the journal eLife.

