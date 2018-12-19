Watch: the deconstructed reef

Mike Carroll/Cosmos

Amid increasing concern over the ability of the reef to withstand another year of climate-induced coral bleaching, the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) has built a research centre that is able to replicate actual reef conditions in a variety of experimental settings.

Known as the National Sea Simulator, researchers are able to mimic actual reef conditions with unparalleled levels of accuracy to better understand current conditions, as well as predict likely future changes effecting Northern Australia’s marine ecosystems.

Cosmos, in association with STEM Matters, was granted rare access inside what is one of the the most advanced marine research set-ups on the planet.