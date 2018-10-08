This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Video Biology 08 October 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Watch: Taking care of coral babies

    Improving coral reproductive success is one key to saving reefs.

    Researchers in Curacao are exploring ways to improve coral reproductive rates.
    Exposure Labs

    US-based research and campaign organisation SECORE is dedicated to improving the health of coral reefs around the world.

    Its focus, however, is slightly different to those of other conservation bodies. The acronym stands for sexual coral reproduction and, true to the name, the organisation conducts and funds research into bolstering the robustness of coral generation.

    Here, SECORE marine biologist Valerie Chamberland, based in Curaçao, shows how she and her colleagues are working on a form of in vitro fertilisation as a method of improving coral reproduction success.

    Explore #marine biology #coral reef #coral reproduction #reefs
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C80 cover 3d header 2
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles