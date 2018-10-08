Watch: Taking care of coral babies

Researchers in Curacao are exploring ways to improve coral reproductive rates. Exposure Labs

US-based research and campaign organisation SECORE is dedicated to improving the health of coral reefs around the world.

Its focus, however, is slightly different to those of other conservation bodies. The acronym stands for sexual coral reproduction and, true to the name, the organisation conducts and funds research into bolstering the robustness of coral generation.

Here, SECORE marine biologist Valerie Chamberland, based in Curaçao, shows how she and her colleagues are working on a form of in vitro fertilisation as a method of improving coral reproduction success.