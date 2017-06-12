Watch cell repair and regeneration in action

The complex biological processes of tissue repair and regeneration are critical to the survival of an organism.

These processes are set into motion by the immediate inflammatory response following tissue injury, whereby immune cells migrate to the damage site in order to clear wound debris and eliminate possible infection.

A special issue of Science covers some of the latest developments in our understanding of cell regeneration and repair, and provides the stunning videos below.





In the video above, five minutes after laser injury to the vertebrate of a zebrafish larvae, a small number of tissue-resident macrophages (tagged fluorescent red) can be seen gathering at the scene.This is followed by a rapid inflow of neutrophils (tagged fluorescent green) and a subsequent second migration of macrophages to further assist in the repair process.





Following damage to the fluorescent green matrix making up the wing epithelium of the Drosophila pupae, macrophages, whose nuclei are tagged with red fluorescent protein, can be seen rapidly migrating into the damaged tissue and encircling the site of injury where they will eliminate wound debris and fight potential infection.









In the pair of videos above, fluorescent green tagged macrophages can be seen swarming the magenta tagged embryonic epithelium of Drosophila following tissue injury.





The remarkable tissue regeneration of a zebrafish caudal fin post amputation has here been captured over a period of 10 days.