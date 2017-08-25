Virus reprograms phytoplankton to absorb more nutrients

A significant amount of the planet’s carbon is stored deep in the ocean, in the form of dead phytoplankton and other algae that sink to the seabed after they die. Phytoplankton have even been suggested as a possible tool for bringing down atmospheric carbon levels. Adding iron or other nutrients to the oceans, for instance, could spur the growth of the tiny photosynthesising organisms and and speed up the rate at which they suck carbon dioxide from the air.

This idea is controversial, but it highlights the need for greater understand of the lives of phytoplankton and how they take on nutrients.

Research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has brought to light a new twist in the process: a virus that can manipulate a phytoplankton’s behaviour, causing it to absorb more nutritents before it dies.

By examining the DNA of the OTV6 virus and the phytoplankton species Ostreococcus tauri, scientists from the University of Exeter in the UK were able to show how the virus reprograms host cells to become more competitive in their pursuit of nutrients over the short term. The virus uses a gene it has stolen from O. tauri to pull of this trick.

Researcher Thomas Richards explains that this change in behaviour affects how the phytoplankton grow and is likely to impact their absorption of carbon dioxide.

“This is beneficial to the virus in terms of its own reproduction – and when the virus is ready, it kills the cell and releases more of the virus to infect others,” Richards says.

In their paper the researchers claim that the OTV6 virus is able to alter the function of infected phytoplankton by changing the way cells take in ammonium and consequently nitrogen, which is linked to their growth.

This study is significant because it improves the relatively little knowledge scientists have about the effect of oceanic viruses on their hosts and wider ecosystems by exploring how they manipulate phytoplankton and consequently influence the cycle of marine nutrients.