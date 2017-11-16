Video: Voyage inside a brain

It’s unlikely to ever be available at your local high street games store, but thanks to researchers at the Wyss Centre for Bio and Neuroengineering and the University of Geneva it’s now possible to don a virtual reality headset and take an amazing journey though the inside of a mouse’s brain.

The VR experience was designed to demonstrate the immense amounts of data that can now be gathered using advanced microscopy techniques, and to provide a novel tool to analyse it.

The imagery was constructed using information gathered by the Wyss Centre’s lightsheet microscope – one of only three in the world. The device can image individual neurons, resolving structures that are five times thinner than a human hair.

Combined with virtual reality rendering, the result enables data at a cellular level to be represented in three-dimensional space.

The extraordinary footage was presented this week at the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience 2017, in Washington DC, US.