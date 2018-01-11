  • Latest
    • Image of the Day Biology 11 January 2018
    1 minute read 
    Ultra black bird

    This bird’s feathers remain black even when coated in gold.

    A gold-coated feather from a Paradise Riflebird is still very black.
    Dakota McCoy

    This black feather from a Paradise Riflebird (Ptiloris paradiseus) still appears ultra black even when coated with gold.

    This is because structural absorption contributes to the super black, velvety appearance.

    These feathers have highly modified barbules – microscopic filaments on feathers – arranged in vertically tilted arrays, which significantly increase the scattering of light and thus can result in approximately only one hundredth of the reflectance of normal black feathers.

    A detailed study of the feathers appears in Nature Communications.

    Explore #structural colour #colour #nanostructures
