This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Biology 16 April 2020
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    New technique turns skin cells into light-sensing eye cells

    Study suggests innovative path to modelling eye disease.

    Three months after transplantation, immunofluorescence studies confirmed the survival of the chemically induced photoreceptor-like cells (green). They also show integration of the cells into the layers of the mouse retina.

    Sai Chavala

    US researchers say they have discovered a technique for directly reprogramming skin cells into light-sensing rod photoreceptors used for vision.

    The lab-made rods enabled blind mice to detect light after the cells were transplanted into their eyes, they report in a paper in the journal Nature.

    Until now, researchers have replaced dying photoreceptors in animal models by creating stem cells from skin or blood cells, programming those stem cells to become photoreceptors, which are then transplanted into the back of the eye.

    The new study shows that it is possible to skip the stem-cell intermediary step and directly reprogram skin cells for transplantation into the retina.

    Direct reprogramming involves bathing the skin cells in a cocktail of five small molecule compounds that together chemically mediate the molecular pathways relevant for rod photoreceptor cell fate.

    "Of immediate benefit will be the ability to quickly develop disease models so we can study mechanisms of disease,” says co-author Anand Swaroop, from the National Eye Institute. “The new strategy will also help us design better cell replacement approaches.”

    Explore #cells #vision
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Cosmos editorial team.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C86 front cover ovato
    1. https://dx.doi.org/10.1038/s41586-020-2201-4
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles