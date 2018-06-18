Three-minute thesis: War on waste – it's not just plastic bags





Scientist

Cara Wilson, Charles Sturt University

PhD title

Identification of risk factors and impact of hydatid disease (Echinococcus granulosus) on the Australian beef industry

Summary

“The aim of this thesis is to determine the importance of hydatid disease on the Australian beef industry. Hydatid disease, caused by the Echinococcus granulosus tapeworm, is characterised by fluid-filled cysts in the organs of beef cattle. Waste resulting from the removal of infected organs from the line of human consumption and reduced weights of infected animals will be investigated. Additionally, the study will identify where cattle become infected and why. Outcomes from the thesis will allow the financial losses associated with hydatid disease to be calculated and provide valuable information to assist targeted control strategies for this disease.”

The finals of the 2017 Asia-Pacific Three-Minute Thesis (3MT) competition, which challenges PhD students to communicate their research in a snappy three-minute presentation, were held on the 29 September at the University of Queensland, St Lucia Campus. Competitors came from 55 Universities from across Australia, New Zealand and North and South-East Asia.

The presentations were judged by distinguished figures in Australian science including Cosmos editor-in-chief Elizabeth Finkel.