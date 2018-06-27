Three-minute thesis: The new approach to stop bacteria infection – get them lost!





Scientist

Mattana Tunchai, Hiroshima University

PhD title

Molecular biological studies on chemotaxis of Ralstonia solanacearum and development of novel method to control bacterial wilt

Summary

“Ralstonia solanacearum, a soil-borne bacterium, caused bacterial wilt disease in many economically important crops. Due to limited success of the available control methods, alternative control systems are strongly required. The directional movement toward or away from chemicals, called chemotaxis, is essential for the pathogen to locate host root by sensing specific chemical compounds releasing from it. However, the signal compounds are remaining unclear. My doctoral research has been focused on studying chemotaxis of R. solanacearum and applying the obtained knowledge to develop a new bacterial wilt control strategy. The finding of application part will be presented.”

The finals of the 2017 Asia-Pacific Three-Minute Thesis (3MT) competition, which challenges PhD students to communicate their research in a snappy three-minute presentation, were held on the 29 September at the University of Queensland, St Lucia Campus. Competitors came from 55 Universities from across Australia, New Zealand and North and South-East Asia.

The presentations were judged by distinguished figures in Australian science including Cosmos editor-in-chief Elizabeth Finkel.