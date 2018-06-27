Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

More details
    Video Biology 27 June 2018
    1 minute read 
    Three-minute thesis: The new approach to stop bacteria infection – get them lost!

    How can the effects of bacterial wilt in crops be mitigated?


    Scientist

    Mattana Tunchai, Hiroshima University

    PhD title

    Molecular biological studies on chemotaxis of Ralstonia solanacearum and development of novel method to control bacterial wilt

    Summary

    Ralstonia solanacearum, a soil-borne bacterium, caused bacterial wilt disease in many economically important crops. Due to limited success of the available control methods, alternative control systems are strongly required. The directional movement toward or away from chemicals, called chemotaxis, is essential for the pathogen to locate host root by sensing specific chemical compounds releasing from it. However, the signal compounds are remaining unclear. My doctoral research has been focused on studying chemotaxis of R. solanacearum and applying the obtained knowledge to develop a new bacterial wilt control strategy. The finding of application part will be presented.”

    The finals of the 2017 Asia-Pacific Three-Minute Thesis (3MT) competition, which challenges PhD students to communicate their research in a snappy three-minute presentation, were held on the 29 September at the University of Queensland, St Lucia Campus. Competitors came from 55 Universities from across Australia, New Zealand and North and South-East Asia.

    The presentations were judged by distinguished figures in Australian science including Cosmos editor-in-chief Elizabeth Finkel.

    Explore #bacteria #agriculture #three-minute thesis
    1. https://threeminutethesis.uq.edu.au/
