Three-minute thesis: Preserving the food of the gods





Scientist

Joshua Aboah, Lincoln University

PhD title

Building Resilient Tropical Commodity Chains in Ghana: The Case of Cocoa

Summary

“Cocoa requires idiosyncratic tropical, ecological conditions to thrive, but its products are consumed globally. Recent studies have predicted a decline of suitable growing areas for cocoa due to climate change. Therefore, exploring strategies that can be employed to mitigate potential disruption is important. This study examines the ex-ante effect of disruptions and ex-ante impact of adaptive strategies on the resilience of the cocoa value chain from an economic and socio-ecological perspective. Findings from the study will set a precedence quantitative assessment of resilience.”

The finals of the 2017 Asia-Pacific Three-Minute Thesis (3MT) competition, which challenges PhD students to communicate their research in a snappy three-minute presentation, were held on the 29 September at the University of Queensland, St Lucia Campus. Competitors came from 55 Universities from across Australia, New Zealand and North and South-East Asia.

The presentations were judged by distinguished figures in Australian science including Cosmos editor-in-chief Elizabeth Finkel.