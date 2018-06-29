Three-minute thesis: Preserving the food of the gods
How can global demand for cocoa products be met in the face of climate change?
Scientist
Joshua Aboah, Lincoln University
PhD title
Building Resilient Tropical Commodity Chains in Ghana: The Case of Cocoa
Summary
“Cocoa requires idiosyncratic tropical, ecological conditions to thrive, but its products are consumed globally. Recent studies have predicted a decline of suitable growing areas for cocoa due to climate change. Therefore, exploring strategies that can be employed to mitigate potential disruption is important. This study examines the ex-ante effect of disruptions and ex-ante impact of adaptive strategies on the resilience of the cocoa value chain from an economic and socio-ecological perspective. Findings from the study will set a precedence quantitative assessment of resilience.”
The finals of the 2017 Asia-Pacific Three-Minute Thesis (3MT) competition, which challenges PhD students to communicate their research in a snappy three-minute presentation, were held on the 29 September at the University of Queensland, St Lucia Campus. Competitors came from 55 Universities from across Australia, New Zealand and North and South-East Asia.
The presentations were judged by distinguished figures in Australian science including Cosmos editor-in-chief Elizabeth Finkel.
