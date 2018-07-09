Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

    Video Biology 09 July 2018
    Three-minute thesis: A baby's first roommate

    What role does prorenin play in foetal nutrition?


    Samantha Rodrigues, University of Newcastle

    The Role of Prorenin and the (Pro)renin Receptor in Successful Placentation

    “Successful placental development is crucial to the development of a growing foetus. Placental cells need to multiply, migrate and invade maternal uterine tissues to ensure an adequate supply of nutrients to the baby. The placental renin-angiotensin system (RAS) is involved in early gestation placental development but the functional role of some components is currently unknown. This study aims to examine the role of prorenin and the (pro)renin receptor, critical components of the placental RAS, and their importance in early placental development.”

    The finals of the 2017 Asia-Pacific Three-Minute Thesis (3MT) competition, which challenges PhD students to communicate their research in a snappy three-minute presentation, were held on the 29 September at the University of Queensland, St Lucia Campus. Competitors came from 55 Universities from across Australia, New Zealand and North and South-East Asia.

    The presentations were judged by distinguished figures in Australian science including Cosmos editor-in-chief Elizabeth Finkel.

    #three-minute thesis #placenta #maternal and child health #foetus
