This fish is a sucker, but no fool

By Nick Carne

The unique remora fish (order Carangiformes) – appropriately also known as the suckerfish or sharksucker – has such a powerful suction disc on its head that it can stay attached even to fast-moving sharks and leaping dolphins.



Chinese scientists have now discovered how it works and, with colleagues in the US, have started adapting the same approach for use in robots.



A team led by Li Wen of Beihang University looked into the tissue on the soft lip of the remora’s disc and found a unique structure: vertically oriented collagen fibres that provide elasticity for maximising contact with substrates and decrease the deformation of the lip to maintain its adhesive force.



Inspired, they engineered a biomimetic disc infused with vertical nylon fibres with electrostatic flocking, a technique that utilises an electric charge to align fibres.



Compared to pure silicon discs, these discs demonstrate an adhesion enhancement of 62.5% and show 3.4 times increment in attachment time, the researchers report in a paper in the journal Matter.

Moreover, the fibre-reinforced biomimetic sucker can hang on to objects that are heavy, irregular and rough, even under aquatic conditions.

Wen’s colleague Juan Guan acknowledges there are some limitations at this stage. Although nylon and collagen are similar to some extent, they can't fully mimic their morphological and chemical composition.



“But we proved a simple concept,” he says. “By adding vertical fibres to your sucker, you can improve the sucker's functionality significantly. We're doing work that can be applied in real life."



The next steps, the researchers say, include making the sucker even better by studying and mimicking the structure on the remora’s surface skin and under-skin layer and introducing biodegradable materials such as silk in their artificial disc.



In a separate paper in the journal Science Robotics, Wen and his co-authors describe their early work using 3D printing to create a “biologically analogous, multimaterial biomimetic remora disc” then use it in an underwater robot.



And Wen sees plenty of potential.



"I'm a mechanical engineer; I make robots,” he says. “If we can make a robot with a suction disc as strong as the remora's, it could travel the world attached to whales and sharks. The mobile biomimetic device will be able to gather meaningful bio and environmental data.”