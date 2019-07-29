This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Biology 29 July 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    This coral needs to be flexible

    Mixing with the right bacteria can help survive climate change.

    A shallow coral reef in the study area in the Central Red Sea.

    Anna Roik

    The chances of this Red Sea coral surviving may depend to some extent on its relationships.

    German researchers have found that different corals take advantage of their symbiotic relationship with bacteria in different ways.

    Some can respond flexibly to changing environmental conditions by associating themselves with certain bacteria that can help them adapt, while others stick rigidly to their set ways, says lead researcher Christian Voolstra, from the University of Konstanz.

    The research was carried out over 21 months in the Red Sea near Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

    In order to investigate changes in coral associated bacterial communities that are exposed to stress, Voolstra and colleagues transplanted fragments of the same coral colonies into marine environments exposed to varying degrees of human influence.

    Their findings are reported in the journal Nature Communications.

    Explore #coral #bacteria
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C83 cover 600
    1. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-019-10969-5
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles