This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Biology 21 September 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    How virus behaviour influences infection

    Speed is of the essence, researchers find.

    An illustration showing how viruses may inject their DNA into a host cell synchronously or randomly.

    An illustration showing how viruses may inject their DNA into a host cell synchronously or randomly.

    Alex Evilevitch and Ting Liu

    The speed with which viruses inject their DNA into host bacteria governs the course of subsequent infection, researchers have found.

    A team led by Alex Evilevitch from the University of Illinois in the US discovered that if multiple viruses released their DNA into a cell all at once, it was likely to be incorporated into the existing DNA and a period of latency would occur before infection became evident.

    On the other hand, if the viral DNA injections were spaced out, happening more slowly, the result was more likely to be catastrophic, with the host forced to make multiple copies of the invaders, ultimately leading to its death.

    The research is published in the journal eLife.

    Explore #DNA #bacteria #virus
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Kelly Wong is the online producer at Australia’s Science Channel.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C80 cover 3d header 2
    1. https://elifesciences.org/articles/37345/figures
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles