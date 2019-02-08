This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    Image of the Day Biology 08 February 2019
    1 minute read 
    The berth of cool

    The shape of the protein that lets us sense cold is revealed.

    The human cold-sensing protein.

    Ying Yin, Duke University

    This image is derived from a technique called cryo-electron microscopy, and shows for the first time the intricate structure of the primary cold-sensing protein found in humans and other animals: an ion channel called TRPM8, located in nerve cells.

    In this instance, the channel is interacting with menthol – a compound that induces a cooling feeling when applied to aching muscles.

    The details of the architecture of TRPM8 are revealed, courtesy of a research team led by Seok-Yong Lee of the Duke University School of Medicine in the US, in the journal Science.

    Explore #protein #microscopy
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    
