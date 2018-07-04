Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

More details
  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Account
    Gift
    Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Gallery Biology 04 July 2018
    2 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    The Art of Nature

    There is only one university course in Australia dedicated to the art of natural history illustration. Its output is stunning.

    Leafy Seadragon
    Leafy Seadragon
    Phycodorus eques
    Digital rendering
    42 x 29.7 cm (A3)
    Rosemary Coates

    Natural history illustration combines hyper-real detail with aesthetic appeal, but the results are often admired more than their makers are remembered. Who now recalls Horace Knight, the English artist who drew highly detailed moths and beetles for the British Museum in the early 1900s? Or Nicolas Huet the Younger, the French artist who drew colourful exotic birds and mammals for Napoleon?

    Perhaps the students in the University of Newcastle’s Bachelor of Natural History Illustration course will fare better, given the evident talent of convenor Andrew Howells and his charges.

    Cosmos presents this selection from the next generation of Australian wildlife artists.

    ROSEMARY COATES

    The leafy seadragon is a uniquely ethereal creature. Capturing the delicacy, translucency and elegance of this unusual fish was my primary approach in creating this artwork. Working digitally allowed me the flexibility to play with colour and contrast in a way that would mimic the other-worldly nature of the leafy seadragon without having to surrender to the permanence of traditional media.

    www.rosemarycoatesartist.com

    Asian elephant
    Asian elephant
    Elephas maximus
    Watercolour wash and graphite pencil
    42 x 29.7 cm (A3)
    Andrew Howells

    ANDREW HOWELLS

    This elephant was one of many I spent time observing and drawing while completing my PhD. I became fascinated by the interactions between elephants, their movement, mannerisms and awesome presence. I experimented with many media and materials in developing a style that would enable me to capture the true form, surface quality and essence of these magnificent creatures.

    www.andrewhowells.com.au

    Australian White Ibis
    Australian White Ibis
    Threskiornis molucca
    Watercolour on paper
    42 x 29.7 cm (A3)
    Samantha Bayly

    SAMANTHA BAYLY

    The Australian white ibis is often considered a pest – a ‘flying rat’ or ‘bin chicken’ – due to the fact that it cohabits with humans in urban areas. Few people stop to consider why there are so many of these birds in built-up environs. It was not until I decided to illustrate this animal that I realised how intricate and beautiful they truly are. The goal of this painting it to make people re-evaluate these unique birds and to stop and consider what effect the destruction of their natural habitats has had on the way they are perceived.

    www.samibayly.com

    Hercules beetle
    Hercules beetle
    Dynastes hercules occidentalis
    Adobe Photoshop
    28 x 35.6 cm
    Lucy Jordan

    LUCY JORDAN

    The insect was measured and sketched out on paper before being scanned into Adobe Photoshop. A series of layers were created allowing each major part of the beetle to be worked on independently. After modelling the form in grey tones, texture was applied and colour added over the top. A graphite version was produced on clayboard, instead of paper, to develop skills in this media and to allow fine detail to be picked out of the surface. The colour image won first prize in the Australian Entomological Society competition.

    This article appeared in Cosmos 78 - Autumn 2018 under the headline "The art of nature"

    Explore #Art #natural history
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    1. https://www.newcastle.edu.au/degrees/bachelor-of-natural-history-illustration
    2. http://www.andrewhowells.com.au/about/
    3. http://www.rosemarycoatesartist.com/about/
    4. http://www.andrewhowells.com.au/about/
    5. http://www.samibayly.com/
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles