Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

More details
  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Account
    Gift
    Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • News Biology 03 July 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Tattoos not a turn-off in emergency doctors

    Most emergency room patients are not influenced by body art, study finds. Andrew Masterson reports.

    You don't see many tattooed doctors, but that might be about to change.
    You don't see many tattooed doctors, but that might be about to change.
    LightFieldStudios / Getty Images

    To test whether patients in distress and fear were adversely affected by the appearance of the emergency room doctor attending to them, a group of US medicos spent nine months pretending to have tattoos and body piercings.

    The result? Most patients didn’t care a jot.

    Researchers Marissa Cohen, Donald Jeanmonod, Holly Stankewicz, Keith Habeeb, Matthew Berrios, Rebecca Jeanmonod, all from the St Luke’s University Health Network in Pennsylvania, asked physicians to slap on fake tattoos and piercings before attending to people admitted to emergency rooms.

    Following their treatments, the patients were approached by one of the group, and asked to rate their care. They were asked whether the doctor had been courteous, and whether they were trustworthy. The matter of body art was never raised.

    More than three-quarters of respondents gave top marks to the doctors, regardless of whether they looked like an insurance claims adjuster or a roadie at rock festival.

    The results were a surprise. A literature review published in 2015 found that although location and setting can influence trust levels, “patients often prefer formal physician attire” in their attending medico.

    Cohen and her colleagues suggest that the new results “could simply be a factor of the time in which we did this study”. Tattoos and piercings have become increasingly acceptable at all levels of society, with as many as a quarter of Americans under the age of 60 having some skin art.

    “Regardless of reason,” the doctors conclude, “current widespread hospital policy forbidding visible body art in providers in the ED for professionalism concerns or patient satisfaction does not appear to be founded.”

    The research is published in the BMJ Emergency Medicine Journal.

    Explore #doctors #Medicine #tattoos
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Contrib andrewmasterson.jpg?ixlib=rails 2.1
    Andrew Masterson is news editor of Cosmos.
    1. https://bmjopen.bmj.com/content/5/1/e006578
    2. https://emj.bmj.com/content/early/2018/06/23/emermed-2017-206887
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles