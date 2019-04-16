This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Biology 16 April 2019
    1 minute read 
    Stem cells call the shots

    That’s why flowering plants have genetic backup plans to protect them

    When things go awry. The stem cells driving flower growth in this tomato plant have over-proliferated, creating a disorganised mass of petals.

    LIPPMAN LAB/CSHL, 2019

    Stem cells are critical for the survival of flowering plants. Whether it’s deep-reaching roots, taller stems, or more leaves and flowers that are needed, stem cells produce new cells for the job.

    That's also why having too many or too few stem cells can disrupt a plant's growth – as this photo shows.

    Responsible for all this is a "core genetic circuitry found in all flowering plants", says Zach Lippman, from Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in the US.

    But, as he and colleague David Jackson explain in a paper published in the journal Nature Genetics, the genetic backup systems employed to protect stem cells can vary drastically from plant to plant.

    "We were surprised to see such big differences", says Jackson, "but in retrospect it reveals the power of evolution in finding novel ways to protect critical developmental circuits."

    The researchers say understanding these species-specific strategies for protecting key genetic interactions will be essential for achieving "intelligent crop design" and using genome editing to improve agricultural productivity and sustainability.

    Explore #plants
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    1. http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/s41588-019-0389-8
