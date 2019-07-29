This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • News Biology 29 July 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Sleep more to ride faster

    Study the first to test the impact on endurance athletes.

    They might perform even better with more sleep, research suggests.

    Luc Claessen / Stringer, via Getty Images

    Cycling races are often won by just a few seconds, so anything that legally can boost performance by minutes is worthy of consideration.

    And it may just be a matter of getting more sleep, according to Australian researchers.

    They discovered that endurance cyclists could complete 60-minute time-trials nearly two minutes faster after getting an extra 90 minutes sleep per night for three consecutive nights.

    The findings are published in a paper in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise.

    Spencer Roberts and colleagues from Deakin University had nine competitive cyclists and triathletes ride 60-minute time trials for four consecutive days on three separate occasions.

    The first time they had their normal seven hours sleep each night, the second time that increased to eight-and-a-half hours, and the third it was just five hours.

    Not surprisingly, the results on less sleep were poor – a 3% decline in performance.

    However, there was a 3% increase with the extra sleep – 90 minutes more than they, as professional riders, usually felt necessary. They finished their time-trials in an average of 58.7 minutes, compared with 56.8 minutes on seven hours a night.

    In general, they reported the same rating of perceived exertion each time; that is, the ride felt just as hard regardless of how much sleep they had had.

    However, Roberts says their mood and "psycho-motor vigilance", or sustained attention and reaction time, improved with more sleep and were hindered by sleep restriction.

    "Getting a good night's sleep could be the missing piece of the puzzle to success," he says "And for riders on the Tour [de France], getting a good night's sleep could potentially be the… difference to wearing the yellow jersey."

    Roberts says previous studies have examined the benefits of regularly getting more sleep on ball and skill sports such as football, basketball and tennis, but theirs is the first to put endurance athletes to the sleep test.

    Explore #sleep #athlete
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Nick carne avatar 1533012893.jpg?ixlib=rails 2.1
    Nick Carne is editor of Cosmos digital and editorial manager for The Royal Institution of Australia.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C83 cover 600
    1. https://journals.lww.com/acsm-msse/Abstract/publishahead/Extended_Sleep_Maintains_Endurance_Performance.96572.aspx?sessionEnd=true
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles