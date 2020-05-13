Skeletal muscle tissue mapped

US researchers have developed a roadmap of how human skeletal muscle develops, including the formation of muscle stem cells.



In a paper in the journal Cell Stem Cell, a multi-disciplinary team from the University of California, Los Angeles UCLA identifies various cell types present in skeletal muscle tissues, from early embryonic development all the way to adulthood.



Focusing on muscle progenitor cells, which contribute to muscle formation before birth, and muscle stem cells, which contribute to muscle formation after birth and to regeneration from injury throughout life, the group mapped out how the cells' gene networks – which genes are active and inactive – change as the cells mature.



The microscopic images above show gene expression in muscle stem and progenitor cells as they mature from early development to adulthood (left to right). As part of this process, the cells switch from actively expressing one key gene (green) to another (violet); this is accompanied by the growth of muscle fibres (red).



Senior author April Pye and colleagues say their roadmap will assist researchers who aim to develop muscle stem cells that can be used in regenerative cell therapies for muscle diseases.