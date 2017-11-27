  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • hide announcement Cyber Monday Sale! 20% off all Cosmos print and web subscriptions, enter the coupon code CYBER20 at checkout – Shop now
    News Biology 27 November 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Shock wave clue to improving radiotherapy

    Modelling provides clues to what happens in nuclear medicine. Andrew Masterson reports.

    When an ion hits a droplet the effect is rather like an arrow hitting an apple.
    PHIL JUDE/getty Images

    Beams of ions – positively charged particles – have been used in radiation treatments for cancer for almost 30 years. And while radiotherapy is recognised as a robust therapy for tackling tumours, no one quite knows what happens when the ions actually enter the target area.

    Now, modelling work by Eugene Surdutovich from Oakland University, US, and colleagues has brought understanding one step closer, with findings suggesting that better mapping of the way the ions impact cells will lead to more accurate applications, potentially saving lives.

    Surdutovich’s team constructed a model of what happens when an energetic ion enters a droplet of liquid. In a manner broadly similar to an arrow hitting an apple, or a dart passing through an inflated balloon, the ion transfers energy to the droplet, creating a shockwave.

    This wave has a powerful effect on the thermomechanical damage the ion inflicts, by propagating particles such as free radicals across a wider area. In effect, if the entering ion smashes into a droplet with an initial radius of between 30 and 1000 nanometres, the result will be multiple smaller droplets.

    This means that the number of tumour cells affected by the ion is increased. Understanding how these shock waves behave may lead to more finely tuned approaches to the use of radiation in cancer therapy.

    The research is published in The European Physics Journal D.


    Explore #radiotherapy #ions #radiation
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Contrib andrewmasterson.jpg?ixlib=rails 2.1
    Andrew Masterson is news editor of Cosmos.
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles