Scientist swaps lab for kitchen

What makes a perfect baker? Is it following the recipe diligently, letting your creative genius run wild, or the sublime art of balancing the two?

Emma Sievwright may have the answer. The recent honours graduate from the University of Queensland, Australia, is looking to combine her methodical scientific nature with her love and flair for baking on the third season of the hit Foxtel TV series, The Great Australian Bake Off, which pits amateur bakers against one another. After pioneering in the UK, the Bake Off format proved to be popular in several countries, including Australia.

Asked what drew her to baking, Emma says, “I always enjoyed baking as a kid with my mum and my grandma, and I have always loved knowing how things work, so I really believe that science fits into baking.”

This came in handy when she was particularly stressed during her studies in human biomedical anatomy; she turned to baking to help ease the anxiety. Emma is the youngest contestant in the series. She will draw on her innate scientific nature in hopes of attaining that perfectly baked balance, combining a willingness to experiment with a healthy serve of tried and tested recipes.

Emma and the other contenders will showcase their skills and acumen in front of celebrity chefs Maggie Beer and Matt Moran, all for the honour of being crowned winner—no cash prize awaits them at the finish line.