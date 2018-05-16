Science film festival kicks off

The 2018 SCINEMA International Science Film Festival will hit theatres in Australian capital cities between May 31 and June 21, screening the best science films from around the world.

This year’s programs comprise nine winning entries selected by a jury from more that 1500 entries, covering long, short, animated and experimental forms.

Best Film winner is The Kingdom: How Fungi Made Our World, a joint Australian-Canadian endeavour that looks at the fascinating biology of some of the most ancient lifeforms on Earth.

Timelapse is a short film that has won its Spanish maker Aleix Castro multiple awards, including SCINEMA’s 2018 gong for Best Director. The movie gives viewers a futuristic look at the role neural implants might play in making us more efficient, through the eyes of a factory worker.

The winner of the festival’s Special Jury Award, the BBC’s Planet Earth II: Grasslands, narrated by David Attenborough, will also be screened, showcasing the unforgiving nature of ecosystems from the tundra to the savannah.

The SCINEMA International Science Film Festival is presented by Australia’s Science Channel and sponsored by BBC Earth.

It will screen in one-day blocs at Palace Nova cinemas in Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne and Perth, kicking off in South Australia.

