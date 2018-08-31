This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    31 August 2018
    1 minute read 
    Revealed: Beauty on a slide

    Microscopy exhibition celebrates the aesthetics of the very small.

    “Neurons network, too”: An image of stem cells transformed into specialised brain cells.

    Jennifer Keller

    Every year for the past two decades, the Students of Neuroscience and Anatomy Society at Melbourne University in the Australian state of Victoria have held an exhibition called Under the Coverslip, which celebrates the best microscopy images created by its members.

    The display addresses the notion that science is more than simply graphs and numbers, highlighting the beautiful sights that can be found by looking through a microscope.

    This year’s event runs from November 9 to 15, in the gallery in the 1888 Building of the university’s Parkville campus. The opening night celebrations will run from 5pm to 8pm, complete with drinks and nibbles.

    For more information, contact society president Jenny Keller on 03 2892 6896.

    “Golden egg”: An adrenal gland, secreting hormones.

    Horace Chan

    Explore #event #Art #microscopy #neuroscience
