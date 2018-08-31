Revealed: Beauty on a slide

Every year for the past two decades, the Students of Neuroscience and Anatomy Society at Melbourne University in the Australian state of Victoria have held an exhibition called Under the Coverslip, which celebrates the best microscopy images created by its members.

The display addresses the notion that science is more than simply graphs and numbers, highlighting the beautiful sights that can be found by looking through a microscope.

This year’s event runs from November 9 to 15, in the gallery in the 1888 Building of the university’s Parkville campus. The opening night celebrations will run from 5pm to 8pm, complete with drinks and nibbles.

