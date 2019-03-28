This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • News Biology 28 March 2019
    1 minute read 
    Researchers bio-engineer blood vessels that are self-sustaining

    Implanted artificial structures become colonised by patient cells, avoiding rejection issues. Andrew Masterson reports.

    A bio-engineered blood vessel (left) and the different cell structures that soon come to inhabit it.

    Kirkton et al

    Researchers have bio-engineered blood vessels that when implanted into a patient are quickly colonised by native cells and become self-sustaining.

    A team led by Robert Kirkton of US-based regenerative medical tech company Humacyte Inc created biodegradable scaffolds in the form of blood vessels and then seeded them human vascular cells before incubating them in a bioreactor for eight weeks.

    After the incubation, Kirkton and his colleagues removed all the cellular material, leaving behind what they term human acellular vessels (HAVs).

    In a four year phase II clinical trial, the HAVs were implanted into 60 patients with end-stage kidney failure, where they served as entry ports for hemodialysis treatments – an approach which requires access to healthy blood vessels.

    In a paper published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, the researchers report that the HAVs demonstrated strong mechanical and structural integrity. Within weeks of implantation, they had become populated by the patients’ own cells and microvasculature.

    In effect, the researchers write, the acellular vessels transformed into “functional multilayered living tissues that maintain blood transport and exhibit self-healing after cannulation injury, effectively rendering these vessels like the patient’s own blood vessel”.

    Fresh clinical trials are currently under way, and if these pan out the HAVs developed by Kirkton and colleagues could represent an end-run around rejection issues that arise from the use of human or animal donors as sources of replacement blood vessels.

    “With continued clinical evaluation and development of scalable and cost-efficient manufacturing processes, readily available tissue engineered human blood vessels may offer a promising ‘off-the-shelf’ and biocompatible alternative,” the researchers suggest.

    Explore #blood vessels #bioengineering
    Contrib andrewmasterson.jpg?ixlib=rails 2.1
    Andrew Masterson is editor of Cosmos.
    1. http://stm.sciencemag.org/lookup/doi/10.1126/scitranslmed.aau6934
