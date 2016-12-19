Prizewinning science images of 2016

Four-day-old zebrafish embryo by Oscar Ruiz, United States

Overall Winner –– Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition 2016

Oscar Ruiz brought the world face-to-face with his research on facial development and mutation tracking with his winning image, a microscopic view of the facial development of a four-day-old zebrafish embryo, taking out first place in the 2016 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.

In his lab at MD Anderson Cancer Centre in Houston, Texas, Ruiz mimics the genetic mutations that lead to cleft palate and cleft lip in humans. He then induces these conditions in the zebrafish, which as babies are helpfully transparent and ideal to study.

“Until now, these facial deformities have been understudied in live context, where you can see what’s happening in the embryo in real-time,” Ruiz said. “A zebrafish’s characteristics make it ideal for live imaging so we can better understand and pinpoint exactly when and why these developmental abnormalities form. The first step is knowing how it happens, then we can figure out how to fix it.”

The Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition is open to anyone with an interest in photography. Scientists, photographers and hobbyists from 70 countries submitted more than 2,000 entries this year.

Photo credit: Dr. Oscar Ruiz / Nikon Small Worlds 2016

